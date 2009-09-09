How To Watch Today's Apple iPod Event Live

Apple will host an iPod and iTunes event in San Francisco today. It is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT. (Update: Discussion here.)



As usual, the company will not provide an official video stream during the event. But there are numerous ways to tune in. (And Steve Jobs might even show up!)

The easiest way to catch up-to-the-minute news is via live blogs, which are packed with news, photos, and chatter. Our favourites include Gizmodo and Gdgt.

We’ll host a live chatroom during the event. Check our homepage for a link to the room around 12:45 p.m. ET.

We’ll also post news updates to our homepage as fast as possible.

It’s possible that someone will broadcast a live, pirate video stream via UStream or Justin.TV, as has become common for past Apple events. We’ll embed or point to any we come across.

Apple will probably post an archive video of the event to its homepage and Apple Events Podcast feed later today.

Let us know if you have any other recommendations.

DON’T MISS: The Remarkable Evolution Of The iPod

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.