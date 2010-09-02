How To Watch Today's Apple Event LIVE

Apple is expected to unveil new iPods, a new version of iTunes, and perhaps a new streaming TV device today at an event today in San Francisco.



For the first time in years, Apple will be presenting a LIVE video stream of its announcements. But there is a catch: You must be using relatively up-to-date Apple equipment to watch the stream.

Specifically, the stream will be available to people with Macs running Safari on OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard, an iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 3.0 or newer, or an iPad. (Though MacRumors’ Arnold Kim says other users may be able to perform a geeky workaround, which could allow them to at least watch parts of the video.)

The live stream will begin at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, at Apple.com.

SAI will also be providing live coverage and analysis of the event. Visit our homepage all day for the latest. (Especially if Apple’s live stream can’t handle the stress.)

