How To Watch Today's Apple Event Live

Apple will preview the next version of its iPhone operating system, iPhone OS 4, at an event today in California. (Here’s what to expect.) The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT.



As usual, Apple won’t provide a live video feed of the event. But it will likely offer a recorded video of the event sometime this afternoon. Check out Apple.com for that one.

Want to follow along in real-time? It’s possible that someone will again offer a bootleg feed of the event on a service like UStream or Justin.tv. If that happens, we’ll add a link here. (If you find one, let us know: [email protected])

We’ll also be providing a live discussion chat room where we’ll follow along the live news coverage with commentary from our editors and readers. You can find a link to that here.

Your best bet: Several sites will offer live blogs with photos and live updates. Our favourites for these liveblogs are Gdgt and Gizmodo.

Don’t miss: SPOILER ALERT: Here’s What’s Coming From Apple Today

