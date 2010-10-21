How To Watch Today's Apple Event LIVE

Apple is holding an event today at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, where it’s expected to unveil a new MacBook Air laptop, a new suite of the iLife software, and a preview of the next version of its Mac OS X operating system.



Apple is going to live-stream video of the event on its website, as it did last month for its iPod/Apple TV event. But again, the stream will only work if you’re using relatively up-to-date Apple equipment.

Specifically, the stream will be available to people with Macs running Safari on OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard, an iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 3.0 or newer, or an iPad.

The live stream will begin at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, at Apple.com.

SAI will also be providing live coverage and analysis of the event. Visit our homepage all day for the latest.

