How To Watch Tiger Woods' Press Conference LIVE Online

This should be fun: Tiger Woods is gearing up to answer questions from the media for the first time since his scandalous affairs burst into the public scene last November.



He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. today, April 5 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

AP is provide a Livestream of Tiger Woods’ press conference. They are calling their live coverage “Tiger — The Return.” AP reporters including golf beat writer Doug Ferguson and sports columnist Jim Litke from The Masters.

LIVE COVERAGE WILL BEGIN AT 2 P.M. EST







Watch live streaming video from aplive_tigerwoods at livestream.com

