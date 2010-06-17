How To Watch The World Cup Without That Awful Buzzing Sound

There has been no shortage of things to complain about with this year’s World Cup: a lack of scoring, a ball that the players hate, too many un-American ties. But the biggest detractor from our collective enjoyment thus far is without a doubt the vuvuzela.



‘Vuvuzela’ is the word for those long horns that everyone in the stands is using to produce that awful buzzing sound.

Fortunately, some motivated fans in Germany have figured out how to get rid of it. If you are watching the games on any device with an equaliser you can control, muting four specific frequencies will eliminate the buzzing while leaving the game sounds and commentary alone.

Via LifeHacker, here’s how to do it:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.