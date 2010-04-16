ESPN Preps For The World Cup On The Web — But Some Of You Are Screwed

ESPN is airing 230 hours of World Cup coverage on TV, and livestreaming 54 matches online.



All 64 of the tournament matches will also be available for replay online, post-game.

ESPNsoccernet.com/World Cup will house all of ESPN’s World Cup content, serving as a single location for tournament news, features, and match coverage from three separate sites, ESPN.com, ESPNsoccernet.com, and ESPNdeportes.com.

But not everyone will be able to watch the streams live online.

Disney (DIS)-owned ESPN is offering free online coverage if you receive your high-speed Internet connection from one of ESPN’s affiliated service providers, which include Comcast, AT&T, Verizon, Cox, Charter amd others.

Comcast advertises that they are one of ESPN3.com’s affiliates here.

If you don’t subscribe to one of these Internet providers (perhaps you pay Time Warner for Internet access) you’re pretty much out of luck.

You can’t pay ESPN to watch the video in an online subscription; “It doesn’t work a la carte like that,” said ESPN spokeswoman Kristie Chong. “It’s between you and the affiliate.”

“But we are always working to add more affiliates,” she added. “The goal is to be available on as many affiliates as possible.”

ESPN is still negotiating with their affiliates to

All 64 matches will also be available on mobile TV platforms, with 54 of the matches available live on ESPN Mobile TV and VCAST Mobile TV in the U.S.. ESPN TV is available on Sprint TV, FLO TV, and MobiTV platforms.

