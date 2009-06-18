How To Watch The US Open LIVE Online

They don’t have the telecast online, instead they follow a few select groups live on Thur/Fri only:
http://www.usopen.com/en_US/video/live.html
Nothing but highlights online on the weekend. Too scared of NBC.
Here’s the full TV sched: http://www.usopen.com/en_US/news/tvschedule.html
Naturally, they have a twitter account this year: http://twitter.com/usopengolf
Here’s the widget we will embed in a post soon:
http://www.usopen.com/en_US/widget/index.html
Turn off the volume to avoid hearing the fake bird chirping, but this is very cool if you’re into this kind of thing:
http://www.golf.com/golf/video/article/0,28224,1903574,00.html
And there’s always Justin.TV
