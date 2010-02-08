How To Watch The Super Bowl Online

Sorry Super Bowl XLIV fans, but you won’t be able to watch an official, crystal clear stream of Sunday’s big game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts online.



But there will inevitably be pirate streams on sites like Justin.tv, Ustream, and livestream.com. Your mileage may vary as reliability and feed quality go.

You can also follow a bunch of coverage while CBS broadcasts the game, beginning at kick-off time: 6:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 7.

CBS has a blog, Twitter account and streaming liveblog of the game.Their Countdown to Kick-off Web series includes team reports, interviews, news, and analysis.

CBSSports.com will have game highlights after the broadcast and interviews with the winning team.

NFL.com has an “analyse the matchup” section with neat charts and stats.

ESPN.com has a comprehensive blog with writers on the scene reporting all the latest news.

Audio of the Super Bowl will air on Sirius. For anyone with an old radio transmitter, this site will help you find live audio of the game.

