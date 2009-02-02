How To Watch The Super Bowl Online

Dan Frommer

NBC isn’t streaming tonight’s Super Bowl live online. But others are. Such as this (probably unofficial and unapproved) UStream channel, which some 4,200 people are were watching. (Update: It looks like these streams aren’t lasting very long. The UStream chat room might provide links to more sources.) We’re told this site should have streams too — but it’s loading very slow.

It’s possible (likely?) this feel will stop working. So we’re going to stick with the hi-def TV for tonight’s game, but if you find other live streaming sources, let us know in comments below or via our anonymous tips box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.