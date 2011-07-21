Watch The Atlantis Shuttle Come Back To Earth Live

The Space Shuttle Atlantis launched just under two weeks ago, and the team of astronauts is about to come back down to Earth. It’s scheduled to land just before 6:00 AM ET.



While they were in space, on this last space shuttle mission for NASA, the crew visited the International Space Station and sent data back to NASA scientists.

Watch the live stream from Ustream as the astronauts come back to Earth:



Live video for mobile from Ustream

