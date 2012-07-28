Here's How To Watch The Opening Ceremony Live Online

Photo: BBC

NBC isn’t broadcasting the Olympic Opening Ceremony live on TV.They’re not streaming it online either.



That means you have to wait until 9:00 PM Eastern time to watch it a recorded version (boo) of the show.

But the BBC is broadcasting it live and there are plenty of feeds you can tune into online. Try this one or this one.

It starts at 4:00 PM Eastern time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.