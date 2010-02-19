How To Watch The Olympics LIVE ONLINE (Because NBC Won't Show Them To You)

Are you one of the millions of Americans infuriated that NBC is preventing you from watching the Olympics as they happen?



We are, too.

Most of the fun of watching live sports events is the suspense of not knowing who won — and NBC’s habit of tape-delaying daytime events is ruining the Olympics for us and millions of other sports fans.

But here’s some good news. NBC owns the rights to broadcast the Olympics in the U.S., but it does not own the right to prevent you from watching the Olympics live (though it’s trying its best to make sure that you don’t).

Those who have the good fortune to be in other countries during these two exciting weeks can watch all the Olympics live anytime they want, just by turning on their TVs or going online (lucky them!). And if you’re willing to do a bit of technical work, you can do the same.

Sites like this Canadian one stream video of the Olympics live. Unfortunately, you can’t just go to these sites and watch using your local US Internet connection, because NBC’s friends have blocked access from US ISPs. What you can do, however, is access the Canadian site from a Canadian ISP, using a virtual private network.

What is a Virtual Private Network? In this case, it is a virtual connection that routes your entire Internet session through a server somewhere else in the world–allowing you to watch, say, Canadian Olympics broadcasts that are available to people in Canada. And it’s perfect for watching the Olympics live, when NBC is refusing to show them to you.

Setting up a VPN requires some technical work, and you might have to pay a modest amount for it. But if you’re a frustrated sports fan, it’s a great way to take matters into your own hands.

Here’s how to set up a VPN connection and watch the Olympics live online ->

