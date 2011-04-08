The Masters, Day 2: Follow Along Here

Photo: AP

Alvaro Quiros and Rory McIlroy are tied for first place (-7) after the first round of the Masters.You can check out the full leaderboard here.



favourites Phil Mickelson (-2) and Tiger Woods (-1) are still in the hunt.

Second round play is beginning now, and here’s how you can follow along all weekend:

TV

ESPN will have the first and second rounds on the tube, but their live, on-course coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m. ET. (The morning SportsCenters will have updates.) CBS will take over on Saturday and Sunday (though they’ll also be running a highlight show at 11:30 p.m. tonight and Friday.) Here’s the TV schedule.

ONLINE

You can’t watch any pairing that you like, but The Masters website does have live streaming of everyone who comes through Amen Corner (which includes the approach at 11, plus holes 12 and 13), plus the 15th and 16th holes. In addition, they’ll follow two “featured groups” from start to finish, and give other highlights throughout the day.

The website also has audio streams in the afternoon and the live leaderboard so that you can follow the scores.

MOBILE

The Masters has its own iPad app (of course) for the outrageous sum of $1.99. The iPhone and Android versions are free and all basically give you the same video streams as the website, plus scores and highlights.

Also, on Thursday ESPN launched their new “WatchESPN” app, that allows you to watch their live TV networks on your iPhone or iPod … if you also have the right cable company.

TIMES

Here are the tee times for all the ThursdayFriday pairings >

ODDS

… And here are the odds if you still want to gamble.

