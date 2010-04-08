How To Watch The Masters LIVE Online

Does Tiger still have his swing?

We’ll find out April 8 when The Masters Competitive Round kicks off. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

If you’re not around a TV, you can catch live coverage at www.masters.com starting at 10 a.m.

ESPN and CBSSports.com are also streaming live video and additional interviews.

If you’re on the go, The Masters’ official iPhone app offers live video and scores.

When will we spot Tiger?

For the past 10 years, Woods has typically taken his first swing in the early afternoon (between 12:57 p.m. to 1:52 p.m., the AP reports).

Update: Tiger’s tee time is reportedly at 1:42 p.m.

Set your iPhone alarms.

