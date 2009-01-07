How To Watch Today's Macworld Keynote Live (AAPL)

LIVE COVERAGE OF KEYNOTE HERE >

Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller will deliver Apple’s (AAPL) final Macworld keynote today in San Francisco at 12 noon ET. We will be providing LIVE coverage and analysis from the Moscone centre. Check out our Macworld page for the latest.

Expectations are low: Schiller is expected to show off new Mac mini computers and possibly Snow Leopard, the next version of Mac OS X.

A last minute CNET report suggests more DRM-free music could be coming to iTunes and that iPhones will finally be able to download music over the cellular data network.

These would all be nice additions to Apple’s lineup. But we’re really hoping that Schiller has something big up his sleeve. We’re not holding our breath — there’s no buzz around any surprises — but it would be reassuring to see someone other than Steve Jobs show off a major new Apple product.

We assume, as in years past, that Apple will not be providing a live video or audio stream of the speech. It’s possible that individuals will stream either video or audio via Ustream or a similar service. (If you find a good stream, pass it along in comments!) You can also find good live coverage at MacRumorsLive or Gizmodo.

