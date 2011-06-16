Watch The Lunar Eclipse Here!

Tonight’s Lunar Eclipse isn’t visible in North America, but if you want to catch the 100-minute long eclipse as it’s happening, we’ve embedded a livestream here for you.



The eclipse is the longest we’ve seen in eleven years. It began at 1:24 PM EDT and the moon will be completely covered starting at around 3:22 PM EDT for 100 minutes.



Watch live streaming video from swansiliguri at livestream.com

