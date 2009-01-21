How To Watch The Inauguration Live Online

NBC Universal (GE) and News Corp (GE) joint venture Hulu will stream President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration live Tuesday. We’ve embedded the video here.



For the other 30% of its audience already nostalgic for the Bush years, Hulu streamed President Bush’s last address, too. We embedded it below, but apparently it’s already been yanked from Hulu’s servers.







