How To Watch The Health Care Summit Streaming Live On YouTube

YouTube’s CitizenTube channel will be streaming President Obama’s health care summit live, starting at 10:00 am.



The summit will feature leading legislators from both parties, discussing their positions on four key issues:

Controlling costs – introduced by the President

Insurance reforms – introduced by Secretary Sebelius

Reducing the deficit – introduced by the Vice President

Expanding coverage – introduced by the President

Users will be able to submit questions during the event, which is scheduled to end at roughly 4:00 pm. Nancy Pelosi, John Boehner, and Harry Reid will then answer a selection of those submissions.

10 things you need to know about Obamacare plan B >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.