How To Watch The Health Care Summit Streaming Live On YouTube

Nick Saint
california health care

YouTube’s CitizenTube channel will be streaming President Obama’s health care summit live, starting at 10:00 am.

The summit will feature leading legislators from both parties, discussing their positions on four key issues:

  • Controlling costs – introduced by the President
  • Insurance reforms – introduced by Secretary Sebelius
  • Reducing the deficit – introduced by the Vice President
  • Expanding coverage – introduced by the President

Users will be able to submit questions during the event, which is scheduled to end at roughly 4:00 pm. Nancy Pelosi, John Boehner, and Harry Reid will then answer a selection of those submissions.

