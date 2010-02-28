How To Watch The Hawaiian Tsunami Live Online

The tsunami is expected to hit in a little over half an hour.



Right now, most people seem to be watching this somewhat dicey Ustream of a local TV. But it’s better than nothing. If you’ve got links to better feeds, please post them in the comments.

Though not embeddable, here’s an excellent local news feed if you have Silverlight on your computer. (Thanks to @courtenaybird for the heads up)



Broadcasting Live with Ustream.TV

