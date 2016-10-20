How to watch the final US presidential debate online and on TV in Australia

Photo: Rick Wilking/ AFP/ Getty Images.

US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to meet for the final presidential debate.

It comes as Clinton has secured a growing lead in Arizona — a state that has voted for a Democratic president just once since 1948.

This week Trump riled up his voting base with claims that the November election will be rigged against him — a charge that even other Republicans have been quick to refute.

Since then critics have called such talk potentially dangerous and detrimental to trust in the US democratic process.

Others see the latest controversy as a means to shift the blame after a video leaked of Trump making lewd comments about women that resulted in him holding a press conference in which he hosted women who allege they were assaulted by Bill Clinton.

Want to see how it all plays out? Business Insider will have live updates of the debate when it kicks off. See them here.

And here’s how to watch the debate elsewhere online and for free from 12pm AEDT today.

On television

Free-to-air: Watch the debate on Channel 7, Channel Nine, SBS or ABC.

Pay TV: Watch it on Sky News Live and the Sky News Election Channel via Foxtel.

Online

YouTube: Watch the coverage by NBC.

Twitter: Watch the coverage by Bloomberg.

Facebook: Watch the coverage by ABC.

Or listen to it

NPR: Listen in via NPR.org, on Facebook, or through the NPR One apps.

