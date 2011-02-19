How To WATCH The Cricket World Cup

Now that we’ve got you all excited for the 2011 Cricket World Cup, we should probably tell you WHERE you can actually watch it.



If you’re in America your options are a little limited, in that you need a satellite dish. DirectTV and Dish Network have “Cricket Ticket” packages that you can purchase for all your wicket needs. But you’re not going to see it on ESPN or any other cable stations.

The rest of you will have to go online. Willow TV is the only official online broadcaster in the United States. They charge $129 for the entire Cup, but you can watch it live on any browser or mobile device.

If you’re not quite ready to plunge into that, you can try to find one of many pirated streams. A simple Google search will bring up dozens, but don’t pay for these, as they aren’t entirely legit and will probably get shut down on a regular basis.

For more commentary, try these live blogs. (Here’s an explanation of how scoring is displayed, if you’re still confused.)

Failing that, you can try to find a British, Australian, Indian, Pakistani, or other South Asia-themed bar some where in your area and hope they have access to a Sky Sports or some other international channel. Hurry now and you can still catch the second-half … sorry, second inning … of India-Bangladesh!

Here’s a list of cable and internet providers for all regions of the globe >

Here’s a schedule of all the future matches >

Here’s our beginner’s guide to get you started >

