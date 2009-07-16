How To Watch The British Open LIVE Online

Julie Hansen
Turnberry British Open Golf Digest

Tune into pga.com for your choice of two live British Open streams on Thursday and Friday:

  • Starting at 4 am ET, watch the broadcast all day until play is over
  • Or park yourself in the virtual grandstands and follow the groups at holes #9, 10, and 11 until about 3pm

Weekend online broadcasts end earlier when TNT turns on-air coverage over to ABC.

Follow on Twitter with #opengolf2009

The official site will have a live leaderboard – or check the leaderboad widget here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo by Stephen Szurlej/Golf Digest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.