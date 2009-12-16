How To Watch The Boeing 787 First Flight Online

Update: It flew! Here are a few screenshots from Boeing’s Webcast if you didn’t catch it >
Earlier: Boeing’s sexy new 787 Dreamliner will fly for the first time today, weather permitting. First flight is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.
You will (in theory) be able to watch the first flight on the Web, via a Webcast that Boeing has set up. The site says the Webcast will begin at 9:40 a.m. PT, or 12:40 p.m. ET. (You have to click “Webcast” on the right side of the top navigation bar.)
And for updates in the meantime — and more context — check out Jon Ostrower’s excellent work at FlightBlogger (also on Twitter).
Photo: Boeing
