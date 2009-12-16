How To Watch The Boeing 787 First Flight Online

Update: It flew! Here are a few screenshots from Boeing’s Webcast if you didn’t catch it >

Earlier: Boeing’s sexy new 787 Dreamliner will fly for the first time today, weather permitting. First flight is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.

You will (in theory) be able to watch the first flight on the Web, via a Webcast that Boeing has set up. The site says the Webcast will begin at 9:40 a.m. PT, or 12:40 p.m. ET. (You have to click “Webcast” on the right side of the top navigation bar.)

And for updates in the meantime — and more context — check out Jon Ostrower’s excellent work at FlightBlogger (also on Twitter).

See Also: Sexy Boeing 787 Will FINALLY Fly Today

Photo: Boeing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.