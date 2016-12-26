How to watch the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Australian supermaxi yacht Wild Oats XI (R) heads to victory in the SOLAS Big Boat Challenge at Sydney Harbour on December 13, 2016. The race is a prelude to the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race held annually on December 26. Photo: Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Today marks the 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Kicking off at 1pm in Sydney, close to 100 yachts, including ten overseas entries, will compete across 628 nautical miles for the Tattersall’s Cup and coveted Rolex timepiece awarded to the overall winner.

An icon of Australia’s summer sport, the race attracts 600,000 or so people to Sydney’s shoreline to watch the start each year.

If you are in Sydney, or not, we have rounded up a list of ways to catch the race this year.

Here’s what you need to know.

Television

The Seven Network will broadcast the start of the race from 12.30pm AEDT until 2pm AEDT.

Handheld device

You can stream the broadcast of the Rolex Sydney Hobart live on the PLUS7 app, available in the App Store for iPhone users and via Google Play for android users.

Official website

The Channel 7 live broadcast will be available on www.rolexsydneyhobart.com for both international and local viewers.

Social media

You can follow the event on Twitter at http://twitter.com/rshyr, or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RolexSydneyHobart.

Using Yacht Tracker

The Yacht Tracker website allows viewers to track the entire fleet or a particular boat from start to finish.

Each yacht’s position is visualised on the race yacht tracker map or overlaid on Google Earth. It also shows distance to finish line and progressive corrected time positions under the handicap divisions, which are updated every 10 minutes.

On the water

Spectator crafts can watch the start of the race from the eastern channel of Sydney harbour and then follow the fleet as it leaves the Heads.

The harbour will be very crowded so stay alert, follow the advice of race officials and remember to keep well clear of the exclusion zone between 12pm and 2pm.

From land

You can also watch the fleet sail through the Heads from Middle Head. Good vantage points for spectators include Taylors Bay, Chowder Bay, Obelisk Bay and North Head on the west and Rose Bay, Watsons Bay, Camp Cove and South Head to the east.

Here’s a quick preview of the race.

