How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower

The annual Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on the morning of Monday, Aug. 12, between 3 and 5 a.m.

The shower happens as Earth passes through a stream of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

Most of the world, except for parts of Australia and Antarctica, will be able to see the shower.

If you live in North America, stargazers should be able to spot the shooting stars any time after dark, with NASA predicting up to 100 meteors per hour.

NASA will also be live streaming the event from their sky-pointed cameras at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. The broadcast starts at 9 p.m. EDT.

If you take awesome pictures of the Perseid meteor shower, send them to [email protected] and we’ll share them here.

