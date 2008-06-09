How To Watch Steve Jobs' WWDC Keynote, And What To Look For (AAPL)

CLICK HERE FOR 2009 INSTRUCTIONS

In a few hours, the hype will be history: At 1 p.m. ET, Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs will take the stage at San Francisco’s Moscone centre to deliver his keynote at Apple’s annual developer conference. Most expect him to announce a new, 3G version of the iPhone, in addition to things we know he’ll show off — like the new app platform for the iPhone and iPod touch.

As with past Apple keynotes, there won’t be an official live audio or video stream. We will offer live coverage and analysis of the keynote, including a live blog of Jobs’ speech from the Moscone centre. (Update: Live coverage here.)

Don’t want to watch our live stream? There are plenty of others to pick from. If for some reason we go down we’ll be checking in on MacRumors’ Live text feed, which offers real-time updates. There will also be plenty of chatter on Twitter: The best way to check up on it may be via Summize, which offers real-time Tweet search; Twitter says it’ll be watching extra close to reduce the odds of an outage during the keynote.

What to pay attention to? Beyond the new phone and platform, it’s possible Jobs will talk about the next edition of Mac OS X, 10.6. Or he might show off new products: Either gadgets like an Apple tablet or a new MacBooks, or a new “Mobile Me” synching service.

We also expect Jobs to unleash some sales milestones; to some extent, his keynotes are like mini earnings calls. Specifically, we think it’s likely he’ll announce that Apple has sold its 5 billionth song via iTunes. And phones? Apple sold 5.4 million iPhones through the end of March, so an announcement of 6 million phone sold through early June is a no-brainer; an announcement of 7 million iPhones sold would be impressive.

We’ll see you at 1 p.m. In the meantime, enter our 3G iPhone prediction contest!

