How To Watch Steve Jobs' WWDC iPhone Keynote LIVE Online

Apple CEO Steve Jobs will likely unveil a new iPhone today at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT, or 1 p.m. ET.



As usual, Apple will not be live-streaming the event online, and it has historically discouraged attendees from video- and audio-streaming the event.

So: How to get the latest in real-time?

We’ll be providing live coverage and analysis from New York. What does this mean? We won’t be the absolute fastest, but we’ll translate the event — as reported by others — into practical information and offer some analysis. Check our homepage for the link around 12:45 p.m. ET.

Gdgt and MacRumors have historically been our favourite live blogs for Apple events, including the fastest updates, best photos, good commentary, and great live blog technology. There’s also going to be live coverage from a handful of other sites, including Ars Technica, Engadget, Macworld, etc.

We’ll search for live audio and/or video streams and post them here if we find them.

Apple will post the video of Steve’s presentation later today, both on its Web site and on iTunes.

Have more ideas? Let us know in comments below. Latest info on our iPhone page.

