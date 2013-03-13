How You Can Still Watch Sports Even After You Cancel Cable

This is the second of the five-part called “Coming Up Next” series, which explores how innovations in video technology are engaging consumers. “Coming Up Next” is sponsored by YuMe.



Photo: AP Images/Wes Johnson

One of the biggest problems with cutting out your cable or satellite subscription and streaming everything online instead is finding ways to watch sports. If you’re a true sports fan, most of the games you want to watch appear on local cable networks or one of the big guys like ESPN.

But if you’re still set on divorcing yourself from cable and still want to watch sports, there are a few options to make sure you never miss a game. They’re not all cheap, but it could still save you money in the long run. Plus several of these options give you the added benefit of watching games on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Get a digital HD tuner

If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can still get free network HD TV over the air with an HD “rabbit ears” antenna. This lets you watch channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox for free.

You won’t be able to catch everything, but you will get to watch all NFL games (except for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”) plus select MLB, NCAA, and NBA games when they air on network TV.

HD antennas are pretty cheap too. Even a top-of-the-line model won’t cost you more than about $40.

Subscribe to your favourite sport’s streaming service

Most major sports now offer a streaming service that will let you watch games live over the Internet.

There are caveats to each one, but the general premise is the same: you pay a monthly subscription fee and can watch games live on your computer, smartphone, tablet, set-top box like Roku or Apple TV, video game consoles like Xbox or PlayStation 3, or Internet-connected Smart TV.

Some sports leagues also let you go back and watch old games whenever you want, on demand.

Now for the downside.

These streaming services are very expensive and you shouldn’t subscribe to one unless you plan on watching most games. For example, MLB.TV will cost you $129.99 for the entire baseball season. (That’s still less than a dollar a game.)

And one more caveat: Some leagues have restrictions on what games you can watch. For example, the NFL won’t let your stream games that you are already airing in your area.

Here are links to other major sports with streaming services: NFL (through Direct TV), NBA, NHL, MLS. Prices and features vary, so make sure you read the fine print.

Conclusion

If you’re a diehard sports fan, cutting the cord is likely more trouble than its worth. The best way to watch sports is still through a traditional cable connection.

However, if you don’t mind missing a few games, going with one of the streaming options or an HD antenna for games on network TV will work just fine.

