Here's how to watch Sony's event revealing the future of PlayStation

Twitter user ‘shortmaneighty2’ The new PlayStation 4 model is slimmer than the original.

Today is a big day for new tech reveals! In addition to the unveiling of the iPhone 7 and a whole slew of other Apple announcements, Sony has a press conference in New York where it is expected to reveal two new models of the PlayStation 4.

The newer, slimmer model of the PlayStation 4 and the beefed up PlayStation 4 “Neo” will probably be the main focuses of the event, but that probably won’t be everything we see.

Sony’s forthcoming virtual reality headset — which will be available starting October 13 — will probably be there, too.

We’ll be covering the conference from head to toe, but if you want to watch along with us, you can stream the whole thing online through PlayStation’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.

