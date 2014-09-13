Spectacular Auroras Could Be Visible In Parts Of The US This Weekend

NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory Three-wavelength composite image depicting the eruption of the X1.6 class solar flare at 1:46 EDT, September 10. Aurora borealis, produced by coronal mass ejections, will be visible throughout the northern U.S. Friday and Saturday night.

The solar flare that erupted on Wednesday will be putting on a spectacular show this weekend, when the second of two coronal mass ejections — charged gases shooting out from the sun — is projected to arrive.

These powerful solar storms will produce auroras that will potentially be visible in the central and northeastern U.S. during the late hours on Friday and Saturday, according to Tony Phillips at spaceweather.com. Auroras are natural nighttime light displays that are usually only visible in the northernmost parts of the world.

Here’s a helpful AccuWeather map of where the aurora will appear:

AccuWeather Predicted aurora visibility for the night of Friday, September 12.

For any intrepid sky-watchers who are lucky enough to be in the visibility zone, the best time to look up will be after midnight, in every time zone, on Friday and Saturday.

Viewers in Washington state, most of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Minnesota, the northern parts of Nevada, Utah, and Colorado, western Iowa, and the southeast part of South Dakota have the best chance of seeing the aurora, about 45%.

It’s a coin toss, but one that could result in unforgettable beauty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.