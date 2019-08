On Monday, May 9 most people on Earth will see planet Mercury trace its way across the face of the sun. This is called the Mercury transit and it only happens about 13 times a century. We won’t see another transit until 2019 so don’t miss your chance to catch this rare celestial event.

Video courtesy of NASA

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.