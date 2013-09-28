How To Watch Porn At Work And Get Away With It

Dylan Love
Victor1558

Harris Interactive conducted a
poll on employee’s online video habits at work. While workers are consuming your standard news clips and viral videos, the poll found that 3% of people are watching porn at work.

That statistic begs a few questions. Who is this wild minority? Why are they indulging in behaviour like this? Perhaps most interestingly — how do they get away with it?

To be clear, watching porn at work shows tremendously bad judgment, and anyone who does it should probably be fired.

That said, we suppose the following methods are how people get away with it.

Mask your IP address.

Use a free proxy service like this one to conceal your identity and location as you browse around. It redistributes your porn traffic around the Internet so that it can't be traced back to you.

Use alt-tab to switch back and forth between programs quickly.

The alt-tab shortcut in Windows and command-tab shortcut in OS X lets you switch between whatever programs you're using very quickly and seamlessly. Use it to bury your dirty stuff.

Use a smaller screen, like an iPhone.

The more discreet you can be, the better. Why not keep your business on a smaller screen that's easier to hide?

Get a monitor cover that blocks the view.

A privacy screen is designed so that people walking by or looking at your screen at an angle will be unable to see anything. Only if you are sitting directly in front of it is your view unaffected.

Use mirrors!

Arrange some mirrors in your office strategically to keep an eye on where passersby are. Get a rear view mirror for your monitor like this one from ThinkGeek.

Get a boss button.

A boss button is a cool foot-activated switch attached to your computer -- when you trigger it, it hides whatever you're doing and brings up a business-looking screen.

We like the StealthSwitch.

Get more desktops on one screen!

Use VirtuaWin for Windows and Spaces for OS X. Put all your work in one desktop and put all your leisure materials in another. You can switch back and forth with a keystroke or mouse gesture.

If you can pick where you work every day, position yourself so that no one else can see you.

Use a remote desktop utility to watch porn on your home computer without leaving the office.

You can remotely access your home computer with proper software. That way all your seedy browsing history never gets saved to your work computer. For OS X, we like Chicken of the VNC. For Windows, we like Tight VNC.

Use private browsing.

Many browsers nowadays offer some sort of private browsing option that won't record your web history. See if your preferred browser has one.

If you use Firefox, you can turn on private browsing under the 'tools' menu. In Chrome, you just need to open a 'New incognito window.'

Empty your cache when you're done.

You don't want all that stuff to accumulate. Take out your digital trash, and do it often.

To do this in Firefox, select 'clear recent history' from the 'tools' menu.

Need a new weather app?

This guy couldn't find a weather app he wanted so he built his own »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features nsfw porn sai-us