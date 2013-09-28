How To Watch Porn At Work And Get Away With It

Harris Interactive conducted a
poll on employee’s online video habits at work. While workers are consuming your standard news clips and viral videos, the poll found that 3% of people are watching porn at work.
That statistic begs a few questions. Who is this wild minority? Why are they indulging in behaviour like this? Perhaps most interestingly — how do they get away with it?
To be clear, watching porn at work shows tremendously bad judgment, and anyone who does it should probably be fired.
That said, we suppose the following methods are how people get away with it.
Use a free proxy service like this one to conceal your identity and location as you browse around. It redistributes your porn traffic around the Internet so that it can't be traced back to you.
The alt-tab shortcut in Windows and command-tab shortcut in OS X lets you switch between whatever programs you're using very quickly and seamlessly. Use it to bury your dirty stuff.
A privacy screen is designed so that people walking by or looking at your screen at an angle will be unable to see anything. Only if you are sitting directly in front of it is your view unaffected.
Arrange some mirrors in your office strategically to keep an eye on where passersby are. Get a rear view mirror for your monitor like this one from ThinkGeek.
A boss button is a cool foot-activated switch attached to your computer -- when you trigger it, it hides whatever you're doing and brings up a business-looking screen.
Use VirtuaWin for Windows and Spaces for OS X. Put all your work in one desktop and put all your leisure materials in another. You can switch back and forth with a keystroke or mouse gesture.
You can remotely access your home computer with proper software. That way all your seedy browsing history never gets saved to your work computer. For OS X, we like Chicken of the VNC. For Windows, we like Tight VNC.
Many browsers nowadays offer some sort of private browsing option that won't record your web history. See if your preferred browser has one.
If you use Firefox, you can turn on private browsing under the 'tools' menu. In Chrome, you just need to open a 'New incognito window.'
You don't want all that stuff to accumulate. Take out your digital trash, and do it often.
To do this in Firefox, select 'clear recent history' from the 'tools' menu.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.