Photo: Courtesy of Jest.com
Harris Interactive conducted a poll on employee’s online video habits at work. While workers are consuming your standard news clips and viral videos, the poll found that 3% of people are watching porn at work.That statistic begs a few questions. Who is this wild minority? Why are they indulging in behaviour like this? Perhaps most interestingly — how do they do it?
We did some “research” to figure it out. Here’s our advice on how to watch porn at work and get away with it.
Use a free proxy service like HideMyAss.com to conceal your identity and location as you browse around.
The alt-tab shortcut in Windows and command-tab shortcut in OS X lets you switch between whatever programs you're using very quickly and seamlessly. Use it to bury your dirty stuff.
The more discreet you can be, the better. Why not keep your business on a smaller screen that's easier to hide?
A privacy screen is designed so that people walking by or looking at your screen at an angle will be unable to see anything, but for you sitting directly in front of it, your view is unaffected.
Arrange some mirrors in your office strategically to keep an eye on where passersby are. Get a rear view mirror for your monitor like this one from ThinkGeek.
A boss button is a cool foot-activated switch attached to your computer -- when you trigger it, it hides whatever you're doing and brings up a business-looking screen.
Vanishd.com is a service that lets you hide a webpage behind an Excel document that looks work-related. As you move your mouse over the document, a transparent window follows you, letting you see what's underneath.
Use VirtuaWin for Windows and Spaces for OS X. Put all your work in one desktop and put all your leisure materials in another. You can switch back and forth with a keystroke or mouse gesture.
You can remotely access your home computer with proper software. That way all your seedy browsing history never gets saved to your work computer. For OS X, we like Chicken of the VNC. For Windows, we like Tight VNC.
Firefox and Chrome have an option you can select that won't record browsing history. See if your preferred browser has one.
If you use Firefox, you can turn on private browsing under the 'tools' menu. In Chrome, you just need to open a 'New incognito window.'
And do it often. You don't want all that stuff to accumulate.
To do this in Firefox, select 'clear recent history' from the 'tools' menu.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.