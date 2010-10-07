No, You Can't Watch The Baseball Playoffs On Your iPad

Thanks to blackout restrictions, you can’t watch today’s MLB playoff games on your iPad, iPhone, or computer – at least not through MLB.TV.
There’s a silly static camera version of the game you can buy, but it’s not the real TV broadcast with announcers and multiple cameras.
Some ways you can find the actual:
- TBS, on your office TV.
- Channelsurfing.net
- Veetle.net
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.