No, You Can't Watch The Baseball Playoffs On Your iPad

Nicholas Carlson
josh hamilton MLB baseball rangers

Thanks to blackout restrictions, you can’t watch today’s MLB playoff games on your iPad, iPhone, or computer – at least not through MLB.TV.

There’s a silly static camera version of the game you can buy, but it’s not the real TV broadcast with announcers and multiple cameras.

Some ways you can find the actual:

  • TBS, on your office TV.
  • Channelsurfing.net
  • Veetle.net

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.