How to watch the most incredible meteor shower of the year happening this week

The Perseid meteor shower is set to illuminate the night sky with hundreds of falling stars early Friday morning. Experts are saying this year’s show will be especially stunning with up to 200 meteors per hour. Watch how and where you can see the best show possible.

If you can’t get up Friday morning to enjoy the show, the online observatory Slooh will host a live broadcast of the meter shower at 8 pm ET. You can watch it here.

