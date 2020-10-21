Iconic Peanuts TV specials will not air on ABC for the first time in 20 years as Apple purchases the rights — here's how to watch

Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Apple acquired the rights to air classic Peanuts holiday specials this year.

This is the first time they won’t air on network TV since 1965.

Nonsubscribers can watch each special for free during a brief window around the holidays.

For many families, Peanuts holiday specials are key markers of the season, but don’t expect to turn on the TV and watch them this year. After 20 years with ABC, AppleTV+ acquired the rights to “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Each special will be available to Apple TV subscribers throughout the holidays, but anyone can watch for free at certain times. The Halloween classic “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” will be available to stream for free over Halloween weekend, from October 3o to November 1.

Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming for subscribers on November 18, and anyone can watch for free between November 25 and November 27, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Finally, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will start streaming for subscribers on December 4. Nonsubscribers should mark their calendars, because this is the only special that does not air during the actual holiday; it will be free between December 11 and December 13.

According to Vulture, this will be the first year since 1965 that Peanuts specials haven’t aired for free on broadcast TV. The first year, the Christmas special aired on CBS, which was their home until ABC won rights in 2000. Vulture also reported that Apple is working on producing several new Peanuts specials for Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve. Apple TV’s website also shows “The Snoopy Show” debuting in 2021.

Peanuts fans won’t need an Apple device to catch the specials this year. Apple TV is available through Amazon Fire devices, and Samsung, LG, and Roku TVs. Apple TV offers a one week free trial, and then is $US4.99 per month.

