How To Watch MLB Baseball Opening Day LIVE On The Web

Major League Baseball season starts today. Two games have already been postponed due to rain, but 11 more are still slated. Not at a TV? Here’s how to tune in…

Web video: Your best (and only legal) option is MLB.TV, the league’s online streaming service. This is for out-of-market streaming only. Basic subscriptions start at $80 per year or $15 per month. Premium subscriptions, at $110 per year or $20 per month, include HD video, DVR features, and more. Adobe (ADBE) Flash plugin required; separate plugin required for hi-def.

You may also find some free, copyright-infringing streams on Justin.tv, UStream, or other services.

Web audio: MLB also offers Gameday Audio for $15 per year. This provides radio feeds over the Internet.

Mobile audio: If you have an iPhone, you might be better off buying At Bat, the league’s $10 app, which includes Gameday Audio as well as other live game tracking features. (And in-game video highlights.) We haven’t had a chance to try this out yet, but it should work very well over wi-fi and well over 3G, too. The service is now available for some newer RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry devices, too, at $15 for the season or $3 per month.

Satellite radio: You can also listen to MLB audio via XM Satellite Radio, part of Sirius XM (SIRI).

Web multimedia: Can’t even listen to the game? MLB’s Gameday product offers pitch-by-pitch illustrations of the game in progress. Yahoo! (YHOO) Sports and ESPN have similar game tracking services. ESPN’s iPhone/mobile site is especially good.

Have better options? Let us know in comments below and we’ll add them to the post.

