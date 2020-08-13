How to watch Netflix on your Xbox One console in 6 simple steps

Shutterstock It’s easy to download Netflix on an Xbox One.

To many users’ delight, the Netflix app is available on a wide variety of devices, including the Xbox One.

Here’s a guide to getting Netflix on your Xbox One, so you can spend less time struggling with technology and more time deciding what to watch.

How to watch Netflix on Xbox One



1. Boot up your Xbox One and log into your Xbox Live profile. Once the home screen has loaded, move the left stick down to view the Microsoft Store. Press the A button to open the Store.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Open the Microsoft Store.

2. After the Store opens, navigate to the “Search” field and press the A button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Open the search menu.

3. Using the Xbox One controller and the on-screen keyboard, type “Netflix” into the search bar. The Netflix app should appear in the search results. Highlight the Netflix app with your cursor and press A.

4. Move your cursor to the “Install” button and press A – don’t worry, it’s free to download. Once Netflix has downloaded, the Install button will change to say “Launch.” Highlight the Launch button with your cursor and press A to open Netflix.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Press ‘Install’ and then ‘Launch.’

5. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete setup. This will require you to connect your Netflix account, likely using a browser.

6. The next time you want to watch Netflix, you can do so through the “My games & apps” menu. From the Xbox One’s home screen, use the left stick to select “My games & apps” and press the A button. Then, use the left stick to highlight “Apps” in the left-side menu.

With the Apps menu open, move the left stick toward the right and navigate to the Netflix app. Finally, press A to open Netflix and navigate the streaming service’s selection.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m in the middle of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and really need to get back to it. Happy streaming!

