How to watch movies available to rent much earlier than expected as theatres shut down due to coronavirus

Universal ‘Emma.’

Movie theatres across the US are closing due to coronavirus, and some have been forced to close by shelter-in-place orders for all non-essential businesses.

In response, studios are released many movies early to video-on-demand, where they can be rented on platforms including iTunes and Amazon.

Now, 14 movies including “Birds of Prey,” “Bloodshot,” and “The Invisible Man,” are available to rent just weeks after they were first released in theatres.

Movie theatres across the US are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, so studios are breaking tradition to release movies during the theatrical window, where they can be rented by viewers at home.

Regal and AMC, two of the largest theatre chains, both announced closures on March 17 lasting at least six weeks.

The US has become the third hardest-hit country by COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, after China and Italy. As of March 25, it has more than 55,000 confirmed cases and 802 deaths.

Now, 14 movies including “Birds of Prey,” “Bloodshot,” and “The Invisible Man,” are available to rent just weeks after they were first released in theatres. Here’s how to watch.

Amazon Video is one of the platforms where movies are available to rent.

Mary Meisenzahl Amazon.

To rent a film, search for it in the search box on top.

Mary Meisenzahl Amazon.

“The Hunt” went to video on demand on March 20.

Mary Meisenzahl Amazon.

The film isn’t available to purchase yet, but it can be rented for $US20, which more than a typical rental.

Mary Meisenzahl Amazon.

iTunes, available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices, is another platform to rent movies.

Mary Meisenzahl iTunes.

Search for the movie you want to watch. I chose “Emma.”

Mary Meisenzahl iTunes.

Click on the film, and you’ll be taken to a page with a description and the option to rent. On older movies, there might be options to rent or buy, but this film is new and only has a rental option for now.

Mary Meisenzahl iTunes.

Select rent and you’ll be prompted to log in to iTunes to pay for the rental.

Mary Meisenzahl iTunes.

Movies Anywhere is another service to find movies on. Note that Movies Anywhere is only for purchasing movies, not renting.

Mary Meisenzahl Movies Anywhere.

On the service, you can see movies from Amazon, iTunes, and other platforms synced with your account.

Mary Meisenzahl Movies Anywhere.

Add and sync platforms to keep all your movies accessible in one place.

Mary Meisenzahl Movies Anywhere.

“Birds of Prey” is only available to buy, not rent, and is available on Movies Anywhere.

Mary Meisenzahl Movies Anywhere.

