Here's How To Watch Movies And TV Online Now That The Pirate Sites Have Been Busted

Earlier this week, the U.S. government struck the first blow in a new campaign against online video piracy, taking down 7 websites that allowed users to stream or download copyrighted content.



Despite the rhetoric that came with the announcement, this campaign is not going to have a major impact on the volume of online video piracy. Content creators looking to make money online are always going to be in competition with pirates. Enforcement can swing the equation in their favour, making high quality pirated material a little harder to find, but that’s about it.

The best way for media companies to fight piracy is to offer attractive ways to pay a reasonable price for online video content. It took a while, but some media companies are finally doing a pretty good job of this. Netflix’s online catalogue is still a far cry from its full library, but it has become very respectable, and the price is definitely right. Hulu has done a great job with free online television, and the early response to its brand new paid offering is very positive.

But, of course, there are still any number of ways for pirates to steal content.

Here’s an overview.

