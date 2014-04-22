If You Missed This Morning's Lyrid Meteor Shower, You Can Catch It Live NOW

NASA/Screenshot The annual Lyrid meteor shower peaks in April

The annual Lyrid meteor shower show is under way. It peaked this morning in Australia, but if you missed it, it should also be visible for the rest of the week.

The shower happens as Earth passes through a stream of debris from the comet Thatcher, which makes a full orbit of the sun every 415 years. The debris field produces up to 20 meteors per hour during the shower’s peak, according to NASA.

This video footage of a possible meteor flying over Russia, captured by dashcams early Saturday morning, is believed to be an early visitor from the shower.

The meteor shower gets is name because the space rocks stream out from a point to the right of Vega, which is the brightest light in the constellation Lyra.

Viewing Conditions

Unfortunately, the half-moon will brighten the sky, making it more difficult to see meteors, especially very dim ones. But the moonlight shouldn’t discourage you from looking up.

The best viewing in Australia is from 4 am, in “clear, dark skies away from city lights,” NASA said.

Where To Watch

There are two options for viewing the meteor show online. The Slooh Space camera will be live streaming a view of the Lyrids, weather permitting. The broadcast starts at 8pm EDT (10am AEDT).

NASA will also be live streaming the meteor shower. Their live webcast begins at 8:30pm EDT.



If you take awesome pictures of the Lyrid meteor shower, send them to [email protected] and we’ll share them here.

