How to livestream the first Clinton-Trump presidential debate

The presidential debates may be the most heated — and highly watched — political matchup of our time.

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are two of the least-liked candidates in modern history, and this campaign season has turned uglier than any in recent memory.

They will finally come face-to-face before election day on Monday, September 26, 2016 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT), without commercial breaks.

Every major network (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX) and cable news channels (CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, PBS) will broadcast the debate, and you will be able to stream it online, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

