How to view Instagram Stories on your computer

At the start of August, Instagram launched “Stories” — a new feature that is basically a direct rip-off of Snapchat’s own “Stories” section.

The feature — just like Snapchat’s — lets the user save a series of short photos and videos that can be viewed by their followers, and disappear after 24 hours.

The feature is live in the app, but right now, there’s no way to view Stories if you visit Instagram’s desktop site, Instagram.com … officially, that is.

A new extension for Google’s Chrome web browser, developed by Alec Garcia, introduces the feature to the app’s website.

It’s dead simple to use: Just add it to Chrome via the extensions page on the Chrome Web Store (it’s free). Then head on over to Instagram.com, and Stories will appear above the standard stream of photos, just like in the mobile app.

Tap on one to view it, then the arrow keys go back and forth, while escape exits out of the Story.

Here’s how it looks:

