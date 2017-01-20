Here's how Australians can watch Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news cenference on January 11, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty Images.

Tomorrow Donald Trump officially becomes the 45th president of the United States of America.

As his election to office has been one of the most talked about topics around the world since he announced he would run as a Republican presidential candidate, there’s no doubt people will tune in for his inauguration.

So we’ve pulled together a list of places you can watch it for free.

Warning, you will need to set the alarm for this one as it goes ahead at 4am AEDT (noon local time) on Saturday.

ONLINE

PBS Newshour will be live streaming it on Twitter, also from 3am.

TELEVISION

Channel Seven will have live coverage from 3am, as well as a special edition of Weekend Sunrise from 6am.

Channel Nine will have live coverage from 3am and Weekend Today will continue commentary from 6am.

ABC News 24 will have live coverage from 3am, with a full replay of Trump’s Inaugural Speech after 9am.

SBS will have live coverage of the event from 4am.

Sky News will have live coverage from 3am and cross to Laura Jayes in Washington.

