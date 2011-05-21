Here's The Trick To Watching Hulu On Your Nook colour

If you’re a proud Nook colour owner, you now have one more thing to be proud of.



With the help of Dropbox and a modified Flash player, you can now watch as much Hulu as you’d like on your Nook colour.

Hulu has tried time and time again to prevent tablet users from accessing Hulu content on the go, but hackers keep finding ways around the various walls Hulu is putting up.

See below for a tutorial video, or click here for a step by step guide.

(Engadget via Android Central)

