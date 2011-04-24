This Neat Trick Will Let You Watch Hulu Videos On PlayBook

Photo: Screenshot

Although Hulu.com blocks the BlackBerry PlayBook’s browser from accessing the site, our commenter Frank Castle has pointed out a clever workaround.It turns out Hulu videos themselves don’t block the PlayBook, so you can watch whatever you want if the clip happens to be embedded on a website.



PlayBook Revolution has been kind enough to include an embedded search bar, which will let you look up any video you want.

We just tested it, and it works perfectly.

After you search for a video, tap to play. The video will start playing in a popup window which you can set to full screen using Hulu’s controls.

Head on over to PlayBook Revolution to give it a try. You can also try embedding Hulu videos on your own website or blog and view them on your PlayBook later.

