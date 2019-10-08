How to watch Hulu + Live TV on Roku, and stream over 60 live channels from one app

Reuters If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch it on most Roku players.

Hulu + Live TV is a relatively new add-on to the traditional Hulu streaming video service, which gives you access to live and on-demand television programs from more than 60 channels, as well as a DVR-like recording feature.

If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch it on your Roku media player by adding the appropriate channel and logging into the service with your account information.

Hulu + Live TV costs $US45 per month, but if you upgrade to Hulu with no advertisements and Live TV, it’s $US51 per month. There are other add-ons available at additional cost, like premium cable networks, entertainment networks, and additional storage for the cloud DVR recording feature.

To watch Hulu + Live TV on your Roku, you must be sure that you’re subscribed to Hulu + Live TV. You can’t do this from the Roku itself. Instead, use a browser to go to the Hulu website to upgrade, if necessary. If you are new to Hulu, you may be able to start a free trial.

When your account includes Hulu + Live TV, install the Hulu channel on your Roku player. Here’s how to do that:

1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.

2. Select “Streaming Channels” in the list on the left side of the screen.

3. Select “Search Channels.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the Search page to find the Hulu channel, if it’s not already installed.

4. Search for “Hulu.” When it appears in the search results, select “Add Channel.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you find Hulu in the search results, select it.

5. After the channel is installed, select “OK.”

6. Press the Home button again.

7. Find “Hulu” and select it to open the channel.

8. Sign in and you can start watching live TV on your Roku.

Which Roku players are compatible with Hulu + Live TV



Most Roku media players are fully compatible with Hulu + Live TV. However, a few older models can only use the “classic” version of the Hulu app, which doesn’t support Hulu + Live TV.

Roku Streaming Players with model numbers 2400 to 3100 and the older Roku Streaming Sticks (models 3420 or earlier) can’t play Hulu + Live TV.

To find out if your Roku player works with Hulu + Live TV:

1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote.

2. Select “Settings.”

3. Select “System.”

4. Select “About.” You should see your model number.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can check your player’s model number to see if it’s compatible with Hulu + Live TV.

