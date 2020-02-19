How to watch Hulu + Live TV on an Apple TV device

Getty You can watch Hulu + Live TV on a fourth generation Apple TV device or newer.

There are many TV streaming apps available for Apple TV, but with Hulu + Live TV you can watch live TV, stream content from various networks, and watch Hulu originals.

Hulu + Live TV is $US54.99 a month and includes more than 65 channels and 50 hours of cloud storage to record your favourite shows and movies.

While you can download the Hulu app and watch content on a basic Hulu account using Apple TV, to watch Hulu + Live TV you will need to upgrade your account on a computer first, and have a fourth generation Apple TV or later.

If this applies to you, then here’s how to sign up for and watch Hulu + Live TV on your Apple TV.

How to watch Hulu + Live TV on Apple TV

1. If you don’t already have Hulu on your Apple TV, download the Hulu app from the App Store.

2. If you need to sign up for Hulu + Live TV, navigate to https://www.hulu.com/live-tv on your PC or Mac computer.

If you already have a Hulu account, you can choose to upgrade your account by clicking the white “Manage my account” button and add Hulu + Live TV to your add-ons. If you have an account through iTunes, Disney+, or Spotify, you’ll have to change your account to be billed directly through Hulu in order to upgrade to Hulu + Live TV.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider If you pay for Hulu through a third-party, you may not be able to add the Hulu + Live TV add-on to your subscription.

You can sign up for a new account with Hulu + Live TV by clicking “START YOUR FREE TRIAL” and then selecting the Hulu + Live TV plan on the next page and following the prompts.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click ‘SELECT’ to start the process of signing up for Hulu + Live TV.

3. Once you’ve signed up for Hulu + Live TV, open the Hulu app on your Apple TV and sign in to your account, if needed.

You should see the Hulu + Live TV landing page, if not try closing and reopening the app or logging out and then back in to your account.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The Hulu + Live TV homepage.

