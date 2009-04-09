How To Watch The Masters LIVE Online*

Update: Here’s your best bet: The feed at Masters.com. It has a few cool features like a leaderboard pop-up and picture-within-picture (when watching in full screen) that take the experience over the top.



Earlier: Not near a TV for the Masters? CBS is bringing live streaming coverage to the Web, just as they did with March Madness.

Starting at 10:45 a.m. ET today, click here for Internet coverage of the event via CBSSports.com. The video uses Adobe’s standard Flash plugin.

People with some AT&T (T) phones may also be able to watch the competition on their mobile device via the FLO TV service — subscription required.

Fore!

Update: We have a few more links for golf addicts to check out.

There’s a Masters iPhone app.

AT&T Fanzone is offering some nifty features, like the ability to choose between mutiple camera angles and see clips from previous tournaments. Subscribers to the AT&T Uverse Internet service can also get a free app to add some interactivity to their TV.

